May 29, 2001
- 90,800
- 233,831
- 0
Had some phone calls yesterday and hearing some more information on upcoming and current recruiting targets.
First off I spoke to a Nebraska source yesterday and this person is getting vibes that Bryson Hayes could be in the process of opening things up. From what I gather he is picking up the information through coaches on the Nebraska staff. I am being told that Hayes wants to focus on the high school playoffs before moving further along with anything.
------------
The Kansas staff just finished a visit with one of the top, early transfer portal targets in defensive end Bangally Kamara. The LB prospect from South Carolina has several schools in the mix and is coming off his official visit to Kansas.
Kansas General Manager Rob Ianello has been heavily involved with recruiting Kamara. His official visit ended yesterday. I got a comment from Kamara on his visit issued though Darren Wilson and FC Prospects, who is representing him. Wilson handles players in the NFL and college level.
"The visit was cool and I like the opportunity that was presented," Kamara said. "The team seemed to have a nice culture despite the record."
I don't have specific visit dates with other schools but I know Cal, Mississippi State, SMU, Illinois and Purdue have been involved with him.
-----------
Chandavian Bradley is a recruit the staff has spent a lot of time on and they have a head start on other programs. When Leipold arrived shortly after Bradley was one of the recruits they spent a lot of time with.
He visited campus a few times before signing with Tennessee. Now he is a Hutch CC and getting a lot of interest from several programs. The KU staff has been in consistent contact with him.
"I get graphics or messages from them daily and I love it," he said. "They are recruiting hard right now and I’m here for it. It’s a really good staff. I know they want to maximize my potential and use my abilities to the best they can be."
Bradley will take a visit to KU for the Colorado game and is also expected to visit Oklahoma State. He has been in contact with Ianello and Taiwo Onatolu. He has been through the recruiting process before in high school, where he had over 35 offers. He wants to find a place he feels comfortable at his next college, and a place where he can develop.
"Right now the most important thing is mainly to find a place that will use me in the right way and take me to that next level," Bradley said. "That will use my versatility and show the different things I do that can take me to the league."
Another piece of information on Bradley, he played in the Epic Midwest 7-on-7 program coached by Randy Withers. Kansas Assistant Director of High School Relations Leon Douglas also coached in that program. Douglas was the head coach at North Kansas City and worked with Bradley.
------------
Had good talks this week with Hunter Higgins and Nate Sims. I think KU will be in the picture for both local players.
Sims told me he will visit Nebraska. The Huskers have not offered. The thing that might help KU here is that Sims is a player I think gets more offers if you see him in camp. In a way, it is the same with Tate Nagy. Nagy is very quick and can do things (although his film as a QB shows his talents), but you see them more in person. Sims is a bigger version of Nagy and probably faster.
-----------
Speaking of Nagy I have seen him play a few times this year and he might be the most exciting player in the area to watch. He won't play QB at KU, but man his games are fun to watch him play. He creates in so many ways and makes a lot of off-platform throws. Most defenses have tried to take away his running because nobody in the area can stop him once he breaks contain.
Here's a few highlights from one of his games. The thing I liked, watch the third or fourth clip where gets out in front for his RB and lays a big block.
