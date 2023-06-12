ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Latest thoughts with recruiting- Monday, June 12

There was some good movement over the weekend and still a long way to go.

The players I am watching the most are Austin Alexander and Harry Stewart. Alexander told me last night KU was the leader and the question will be if he cancels all his visits to Purdue, Illinois and Indiana.

Stewart had a great visit and I think KU has moved into the lead. He could make a decision sometime this week.

I talked with Michael Boganowski and he had a very good visit. The question is whether it can overcome the upcoming visits to KSU and Oklahoma. He also said he has a midweek visit to Florida State. I could be wrong but don't know if he will go that far away.

The toughest recruit to read might be Dakyus Brinkley. I spoke with him last night and I think the biggest thing he is trying to figure out is committing or continuing to take visits. I do think KU is in a good spot it is just going to come down to his timeline. He told me he's thinking about things and his words "it might be too early to commit." I have no problem with that because I feel like he is carefully measuring his options and he will make the right decision at the right time. He is not rushing into it.

The hardest position to read is corner. In reality if Alexander commits they will be full at corner because they wanted two. But they had Jalen Todd visit and Rodney Bimage coming this weekend. This is going to be a fluid situation. If Todd were to commit I think they take him and that means Bimage is out. If Todd decides to take other visits then what happens with Bimage?

From everything I gather Chima Chineke wants to take more visits.

I believe DK Kabongo is weighing the option with KU and Oklahoma State. I said all along Oklahoma State may have the slight lead. We could know something as early as today.

I'm working on the visit list for next weekend as it looks much different than last week. There are some changes and I will update it.
 
