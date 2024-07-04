JK
We are starting to get in the zone where I expect several KU recruits to start announcing their decisions. Right now I just don't have a great feel for a lot of the remaining targets on the board.
Here is where I see things:
Jalen Cooper, WR, He took an official visit to KU the first weekend they had recruits on campus. He has been in touch with Terry Samuel but I think this week started to make clear what he might do with coaches behind the scenes. I don't know where Cooper is going but I don't think he leaves the state of Texas. Chances- 5%
Muizz Tounkara, WR, Like Cooper he took his official visit the first weekend and gave very little hints where he might be leaning. I believe it came down to KU and Arizona but I think he is headed west. Chances- 10%
Bryson Williams, LB, This one has been hard to read and I think Williams may be waiting to see what Michigan State does. He has two teammates going to MSU and I think they are the slight leader. I think KU is very much in the picture and Pitt may be slipping. The dark horse here is Rice. Williams and his family value education and Rice is very much in it. Chances- 35%
Isaiah Mozee, WR, He is committed to Oregon and came off his official visit there a couple weeks ago. There is some thought he is wrestling with idea of how far does he want to go from home. I don't know if that question has been answered yet. If he decides to be closer to home I think KU would be the pick. There is no timetable for a decision. Chances- 40%
Evan Haynes, WR, Haynes told me this week he plans to announce August 6th. But my guess is he has to tell whatever college he plans to choose long before that. I don't think a lot of coaching staffs will wait. Every team is still in play including KU, Georgia Tech, Colorado and UNC. Chances- 25%
LaRue Zamorano, CB, He has gone quiet and that doesn't mean bad news for KU. The rule of thumb is the longer it gets away from the Washington visit without announcing the better it is for KU. I just think Zamorano is someone who will weigh all his options. I've heard Michigan State is still under consideration but they picked up commits from two corners since he visited. My guy still tells me he's leaning to Washington. Chances- 25%
Jordan Fields, OL, I believe he will commit to Pitt. He has changed his commitment date a couple times. I think the Jayhawks are out on this one. Chances- 0%
Nigel Pringle, CB, Pringle has gone cold on me. He hasn't responded in the last week. I think he is waiting to see if Arkansas would take him. But in the mean time Oregon has supposedly come in on him and trying to get him to take an unofficial visit the last week of July when recruits can visit campus during the quiet week. Things could still fall the Jayhawks way, but I don't think they are the top choice. Chances- 35%
