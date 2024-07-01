JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 88,585
-
- 223,892
-
- 0
Here are some recruits KU is still on and the latest I am hearing:
Bryson Williams- There is some talk Michigan State might be slow-playing and not sure where that goes. He told me KU is on his list and I think they have a shot at him. Keep a close eye on Rice. Williams took a late visit there and he and his family value education. They are not a school to dismiss.
Nigel Pringle- I heard a rumor yesterday that Oregon was talking to him and he was thinking about taking an unofficial visit in the small window at the end of July. There are a few days at the end of July recruits can visit. Outside of that I think it is still between KU and Arkansas.
Isaiah Mozee- I still maintain KU is very much in the mix for Mozee. This will all come down if he sees Oregon as going too far from home. I have heard in recent weeks he has thought about the distance factor.
Evan Haynes- He told me this weekend KU is still an option. He said every school on his list is in play which makes it tough to predict because he took five visits.
Tavian McNair- I think Utah is the leader with KU in second. Arizona State was in the running but they have three WR commits and I hear they might be good with that number.
Muizz Tounkara- I continue to hear Arizona is the leader with KU in second.
Bryson Williams- There is some talk Michigan State might be slow-playing and not sure where that goes. He told me KU is on his list and I think they have a shot at him. Keep a close eye on Rice. Williams took a late visit there and he and his family value education. They are not a school to dismiss.
Nigel Pringle- I heard a rumor yesterday that Oregon was talking to him and he was thinking about taking an unofficial visit in the small window at the end of July. There are a few days at the end of July recruits can visit. Outside of that I think it is still between KU and Arkansas.
Isaiah Mozee- I still maintain KU is very much in the mix for Mozee. This will all come down if he sees Oregon as going too far from home. I have heard in recent weeks he has thought about the distance factor.
Evan Haynes- He told me this weekend KU is still an option. He said every school on his list is in play which makes it tough to predict because he took five visits.
Tavian McNair- I think Utah is the leader with KU in second. Arizona State was in the running but they have three WR commits and I hear they might be good with that number.
Muizz Tounkara- I continue to hear Arizona is the leader with KU in second.