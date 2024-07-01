ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Latest info with recruiting: Monday, July 1st

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
88,585
223,892
0
Overland Park
Here are some recruits KU is still on and the latest I am hearing:

Bryson Williams- There is some talk Michigan State might be slow-playing and not sure where that goes. He told me KU is on his list and I think they have a shot at him. Keep a close eye on Rice. Williams took a late visit there and he and his family value education. They are not a school to dismiss.

Nigel Pringle- I heard a rumor yesterday that Oregon was talking to him and he was thinking about taking an unofficial visit in the small window at the end of July. There are a few days at the end of July recruits can visit. Outside of that I think it is still between KU and Arkansas.

Isaiah Mozee- I still maintain KU is very much in the mix for Mozee. This will all come down if he sees Oregon as going too far from home. I have heard in recent weeks he has thought about the distance factor.

Evan Haynes- He told me this weekend KU is still an option. He said every school on his list is in play which makes it tough to predict because he took five visits.

Tavian McNair- I think Utah is the leader with KU in second. Arizona State was in the running but they have three WR commits and I hear they might be good with that number.

Muizz Tounkara- I continue to hear Arizona is the leader with KU in second.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: bigdogjac, SoKanHawkFan, abiddlecombe10 and 18 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Thoughts and Info: Saturday, June 29

Replies
170
Views
7K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Randy Withers
Randy Withers
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: The race to for a WR to commit, more info

Replies
48
Views
4K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Dongooode001
Dongooode001
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: Monday, June 10th, the latest where things stand

Replies
70
Views
5K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Riley6835
R
JK

Recruiting Update Quick update on a few recruits

Replies
62
Views
4K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
SkidmarkSteve
S
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: The latest info Tuesday, June 18th

Replies
80
Views
7K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back