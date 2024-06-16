Quick Take: First off for starters, you can never go wrong getting a player from Buford High. That is one of the premier programs in Georgia and always is loaded. Rivera is an interesting recruit because early in the process he was picking up offers from programs all over the country. Some of his offers included Michigan, Texas A&M and Miami but not sure how committable they were.



Taiwo Onatolu was the first coach to start recruiting him because that is his area. Then Chris Simpson got involved as the position coach. Both coaches went to Georgia to visit him. Rivera told me as the recruiting progressed he talked one of those coaches every day.



I think some of those offers started to not be available and KU's relationship with him moved them to the top. I know on his visit his host was Jayson Gilliom and he had a good time with the players. That was a big thing for him before the visit. He wanted to see the academics and how the players interact.





Breakdown: Rivera plays all over the field for Buford. He shifts between middle linebacker, coming off the edge and lines up in the slot in some formations to cover receivers. He will blitz coming off the edge. When the opposing teams line up in passing situations he will play a secondary position.



Rivera runs well and chases down receivers from behind. He has what I call higher-end football speed.



I think he will play the OLB spot in college and depending how much weight he puts on could play the hybrid position in KU's defense.





What it means: The last possibility will be Jonathan Cunningham. He is on a visit to Texas and there has been some talk if the Longhorns will take him. They are also looking at another LB so all eyes from the KU staff will be watching that situation. If Cunningham picks Texas then I think the staff will wait and go after portal players. The other LB on the board AJ Holloway committed to South Carolina this weekend.