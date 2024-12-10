Kansas set to return home for key stretch before conference play

Coming off back-to-back losses at Creighton and at Missouri, No. 10 Kansas is set to return home to face N.C. State and Brown before opening up Big 12 play at home against West Virginia on December 31.



I think the next couple of games will be important for Kansas for a couple of reasons.



I know that Coach Self is struggling with his starting rotation right now, but he did say that he has an idea of what he’d like to be after the loss at Missouri. He’s used a couple of different starting fives recently, but I think it’s important in Kansas find a starting rotation and be consistent with that moving forward.



I’d also like to see some guys start to get some confidence. Everybody knows what Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams, Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen, AJ Storr, etc., are capable of, but we haven’t seen that yet consistently on the court. There’s so much talent on this team, but some guys are just struggling right now.



Obviously, there is a lot of talent, but that talent needs to become one on the court. With so many new guys, I knew that it was gonna take time, but this team is still searching for an identity.



With North Carolina state and Brown coming to town, these next two games will be important in terms of KU coming together as one and taking a step closer to becoming. The team with this team is capable of becoming.



I might be the only one, but I don’t really see a team right now. I see a squad searching for an identity. Again, there’s so much talent, but the time for that talent to come together as one is now.