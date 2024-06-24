ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update KANSAS EXTENDS OFFER TO FIVE-STAR SG IN THE 2026 CLASS

Hey all,

Kansas has extended a scholarship offer to Jordan Smith, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard from Paul V in Fairfax, Va. According to Smith, the No. 7 ranked player in the 2026 class, Coach Norm Roberts is the coach from Kansas that offered him the scholarship. Right now, it's simply too early to tell if a visit will take place, but I know that Kansas has offered and Smith is interested. Recently, Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com basketball recruiting director, had this to say about Smith.

“I’m a big believer in Jordan Smith, and had no problem at all moving him to the precipice of the top 5. The upside is there, but so too is the consistency of production against top-tier talent. Smith impacts the game in a long list of ways and is possibly as well-rounded as any guard in the country despite lacking the truly elite athleticism of fellow five-stars Brandon McCoy Jr. and Ikenna Alozie. Still, I’ll hitch my wagon to a skilled scorer with an elite motor and a high basketball IQ any day.”
 
