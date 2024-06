Hey all,Kansas has extended a scholarship offer to Jordan Smith, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard from Paul V in Fairfax, Va. According to Smith, the No. 7 ranked player in the 2026 class, Coach Norm Roberts is the coach from Kansas that offered him the scholarship. Right now, it's simply too early to tell if a visit will take place, but I know that Kansas has offered and Smith is interested. Recently, Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com basketball recruiting director, had this to say about Smith.“I’m a big believer in Jordan Smith , and had no problem at all moving him to the precipice of the top 5. The upside is there, but so too is the consistency of production against top-tier talent. Smith impacts the game in a long list of ways and is possibly as well-rounded as any guard in the country despite lacking the truly elite athleticism of fellow five-stars Brandon McCoy Jr. and Ikenna Alozie . Still, I’ll hitch my wagon to a skilled scorer with an elite motor and a high basketball IQ any day.”