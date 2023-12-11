There was a time when I absolutely thought Kansas would make an addition to its roster at semester, but I’m not sure that’s still the case.



Five-star small forward Bryson Tiller visited this past weekend and I hope to have some type of update early in the week. Still, I haven’t heard his name mentioned as a possibility to graduate early.



It’s been made clean that Tomlin from KSU is in the portal and, while he’s been mentioned with Kansas, I just don’t see that happening. However, I’ve sent out a few text messages this morning to see where things stand.



Last week, Bill Self, while at a luncheon, said it was doubtful that any additions to the roster would be made at this time.



From the beginning, I firmly believed that if Kansas was going to make an addition to its roster, the player would come from overseas. During that time, I haven’t heard or been able to come up with the name of a single player that could potentially join the team at semester.



If that changes, I’ll let you all know.