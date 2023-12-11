ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update IS ADDING A PLAYER AT SEMESTER STILL POSSIBLE?

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,778
40,830
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
There was a time when I absolutely thought Kansas would make an addition to its roster at semester, but I’m not sure that’s still the case.

Five-star small forward Bryson Tiller visited this past weekend and I hope to have some type of update early in the week. Still, I haven’t heard his name mentioned as a possibility to graduate early.

It’s been made clean that Tomlin from KSU is in the portal and, while he’s been mentioned with Kansas, I just don’t see that happening. However, I’ve sent out a few text messages this morning to see where things stand.

Last week, Bill Self, while at a luncheon, said it was doubtful that any additions to the roster would be made at this time.

From the beginning, I firmly believed that if Kansas was going to make an addition to its roster, the player would come from overseas. During that time, I haven’t heard or been able to come up with the name of a single player that could potentially join the team at semester.

If that changes, I’ll let you all know.
 
  • Like
Reactions: namohcan99, Chevelle84, NewHawks and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

Recruiting Update What’s next when it comes to KU’s roster?

Replies
46
Views
6K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
BoomBerger
BoomBerger
shay

Will Thengvall set to walk-on at Kansas; What's next?

Replies
9
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
shay
shay
shay

Recruiting Update Now that the portal has closed, what's next for Kansas?

Replies
31
Views
4K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
hank34x
H
shay

KU's Roster For The 2024-25 Season Should Soon Be Complete

Replies
14
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
mistaks
mistaks
shay

Recruiting Update What's next when it comes to KU's roster?

Replies
7
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
kneejerk
kneejerk
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today