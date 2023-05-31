ADVERTISEMENT

I believe that the 2023-24 roster is set

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,760
40,756
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
I've still got some changes to make, but here is a link to the 2023-24 Kansas basketball roster. At this time, I'm guessing that the staff rolls with Hunter Dickinson, Arterio Morris, Dajuan Harris, Wilder Evers (walk-on), Charlie McCarthy (walk-on), Kevin McCullar, Jr., Michael Jankovick (walk-on), Marcus Adams, Jr., Dillon Wilhite (walk-on), Parker Braun, KJ Adams, Nicolas Timberlake, Elmarko Jackson, Jamari McDowell, and Chris Johnson.

To me, and I feel strongly about this, Bill Self and his staff have put together a perfect roster for the 2023-24 season.


To me, the biggest key was the addition of Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center from Michigan. Last season, Dickinson averaged close to 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. He's the No. 1 ranked player in the portal for a reason and he was the top priority for Bill Self and his staff. Dickinson, without question, is going to make a major splash for Kansas this next season.


Kansas, without question, got absolutely better on the perimeter this off-season. Self added a shooter in Nicolas Timberlake, an athletic guard, and a guy that has a chance to be an elite perimeter defender in Arterio Morris and one of the best overall defenders in college basketball in Kevin McCullar, Jr. I know that some of you might be upset with Self's decision to not make a push for Grant Nelson or a guy like Julian Phillips, but I think with where the roster stands and with the chemistry moving forward, I completely understand why the staff would ultimately make the decision to not add another player to the roster.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Chevelle84, 2FANSforKU, FloridaJHawk and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

KU's Roster For The 2024-25 Season Should Soon Be Complete

Replies
14
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
mistaks
mistaks
shay

Box Score from Scrimmage and Injury Note

Replies
10
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
JJJHWK
J
shay

Recruiting Update Now that the portal has closed, what's next for Kansas?

Replies
31
Views
4K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
hank34x
H
shay

Some Thoughts On The Roster

Replies
99
Views
7K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Chevelle84
Chevelle84
shay

The plan for tomorrow night (senior night)

Replies
6
Views
366
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
RCJH2008
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today