I believe that the 2023-24 roster is set

I've still got some changes to make, but here is a link to the 2023-24 Kansas basketball roster. At this time, I'm guessing that the staff rolls with Hunter Dickinson, Arterio Morris, Dajuan Harris, Wilder Evers (walk-on), Charlie McCarthy (walk-on), Kevin McCullar, Jr., Michael Jankovick (walk-on), Marcus Adams, Jr., Dillon Wilhite (walk-on), Parker Braun, KJ Adams, Nicolas Timberlake, Elmarko Jackson, Jamari McDowell, and Chris Johnson.
To me, and I feel strongly about this, Bill Self and his staff have put together a perfect roster for the 2023-24 season.
To me, the biggest key was the addition of Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center from Michigan. Last season, Dickinson averaged close to 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. He's the No. 1 ranked player in the portal for a reason and he was the top priority for Bill Self and his staff. Dickinson, without question, is going to make a major splash for Kansas this next season.
Kansas, without question, got absolutely better on the perimeter this off-season. Self added a shooter in Nicolas Timberlake, an athletic guard, and a guy that has a chance to be an elite perimeter defender in Arterio Morris and one of the best overall defenders in college basketball in Kevin McCullar, Jr. I know that some of you might be upset with Self's decision to not make a push for Grant Nelson or a guy like Julian Phillips, but I think with where the roster stands and with the chemistry moving forward, I completely understand why the staff would ultimately make the decision to not add another player to the roster.
