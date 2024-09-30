No doubt in my mind they don't have better personnel than West Virginia or TCU.



Watching games against Texas State and Texas Tech.



There has been a lot of talk about their RB Skattebo, but I don't think he's better than Neal or Hishaw. He went off against Mississippi State and has been held in check since. Both Texas State and Texas Tech limited him. Now we are finding out that Mississippi State isn't that good. Their defense ranks 115th in the nation. Skattebo is a tough, physical runner. Now, where he can hurt you is in the passing game. He's the second leading receiver on the team and they try to include him in a lot of things.



The QB is okay. He's a transfer from Michigan State and I don't think he throws it all that great. I do like his ability to scramble but they don't do designed runs with him. As I'm watching them right now I don't see a lot on the offensive line. I'm in the third quarter of the Texas State game, paused it, and went to look up their OL on PFF:



Here is the OL: (with 70 or more snaps)

Ben Coleman guard- 69.6

Max Iheanacor- T- 69.3

Joshua Atkins- T- 65.5

Emmit Bohle- T- 63.9

Leif Fautanu- C- 61.9

Cade Briggs- G- 61.1

Kyle Scott-G- 56.1



Their leading receiver is Jordyn Tyson from Colorado who KU offered. He is only avg 52 yards a game and the next WR closest to him avg 30 yards receiving a game.



Defensively they play a 4-3 and again, like the OL, I think they are just so-so. I think ASU can be run on. I think their best LB is Keyshaun Elliott who is from Richmond, Mo.



One thing they do is show a lot of different blitz packages and against Texas State they backed out a lot of them.



Remember, this team was picked last in the preseason polls. Their coaching staff has done a good job and they beat a nice team in Texas State on the road. Texas State presents some challenges on offense but they just lost to Sam Houston State last weekend.



There are a few things that worry me:



1- Being on the road

2- The weather

3- Can KU find a way to bounce back and be ready to play



I just watched about 200 snaps. This game is very winnable. Arizona State is coming off a bye but other than that I don't see any real advantage they have in personnel.