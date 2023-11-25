I really think this game comes down to coaching. And that's good for KU.



When I watch Cincinnati I don't think they have bad personnel at all. But they have a first year coach in Satterfield and their schemes just feel they are all over the place to me.



Offensively they can line up and run the ball. I went back and watched several plays from their Iowa State game and the Cyclones did a great job taking away the run game. When you do that you really make them go against their strength. Emory Jones isn't a drop back QB. But he has had some success throwing the ball. I said this on Sports Radio 180, Cincinnati and OU are the only two Big 12 teams to run and throw for over 2300 yards on the year.



Kiner is a physical back. He can be tough to bring down. The WR look just okay and that might be because of the offense focused on running the ball. There is some skill there but they haven't broke loose. The guy they look to is Xzavier Henderson.



On defense I do like some of their players up front but my gosh, they can get out of position. This is where I think KU can exploit them. I believe their lack of discipline and still learning the transition from a 4-3 to a 3-3-5 has hurt them. Kotelnicki will have a plan to go at their weakness.



I said last week Kansas State does such a good job of playing a style where they wait for their opponent to make mistakes. That's what KU needs to do. It seems like every week Cincinnati does things to hurt themselves. If they play a mistake-free game they have the ability to play with KU.



They do a good job on special teams. They are second in FG percentage and fifth in punting. They are one of six teams in the Big 12 that has not missed an XP.



The biggest thing for me is KU coming out ready to play. That will be something to watch after emotional and close losses at home.



I look for the KU defense to crowd the line to stop the run game like they did against Tech and KSU. Try and force Jones to throw. The people I have talked with think Cincinnati will have a solid crowd. I think Bean should be ready to go.