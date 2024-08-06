Fall camp is moving through week two and the pads are finally on. But even before that, the players have had chances to show what they can do. The coaches will get a better look at several players as they do live drills and scrimmage.



After talking with people and watching parts of practice, here are some players who have improved their stock in fall camp and played well.







Harry Stewart- RB. The freshman running back is part of a loaded backfield with players like Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw returning. Then there is former four-star RB Sevion Morrison who is healthy. Going into fall camp I didn’t know if Stewart could get into the group to get carries. But from what I gather, he is going to get his chance. He looks good in camp.



Marcus Calvin/Blake Herold- DT. The defensive line is deep with several returning players, and they added Javier Derritt. But I am hearing both Calvin and Herold are young defensive tackles that are showing flashes of competing to get in the groups to get snaps during the season. They have both developed and the staff feels good about the future with both of them only being redshirt freshmen.



Shane Bumgardner- C. He worked hard in the weight room and is up to 305 pounds after showing up in the upper 280’s. The big thing for Bumgardner was showing up in the spring and learning the system. That continued into the summer, where he progressed in the weight room. They are trying several different players at guard and center especially with Mike Ford being limited lately. Bryce Foster is still working to learn everything after showing up on campus a few weeks ago.



DJ Warner- DE. It is very early, but I hear Warner is showing a lot of athleticism and speed off the edge. And people are taking notice. He has to get used to going against bigger and stronger competition and that will come with time. The one thing he missed compared to Brinkley is not being with Gildersleeve in the spring. But I am getting the feel that Warner’s pass rushing skills are showing out.



JB Brown- LB. I said during the offseason someone need to replace the leadership left by Rich Miller and the diversity that Craig Young. The player that can cover that is Brown. I have heard from several people he has looked very good in camp and playing at a different level than spring football. Brown played 573 snaps last year and graded out at a respectable 67.6 by PFF. I expect that number to go up.



Charlie Weinrich- PK. The place-kicking competition will likely continue through game week. They will put players in pressure situations kicking in front of the team and make them compete to the last day. But I get the feel Weinrich has pulled ahead of Owen Piepergerdes and Tabor Allen. Weinrich transferred from Nebraska and had a successful career at Blue Valley High, where he connected on a 57-yard field goal. A lot can change my Weinrich is my early leader in the clubhouse to be the starter week one.