Recruiting Update Elias Williams on his visit to KU, plans to take two more trips

May 29, 2001
I caught up with Elias Williams after his official as he was heading to Indiana. He talked about nice the campus is.

"I had a lot of fun they showed me a lot of love and thing that caught my attention was how beautiful the campus was and the buildings were beautiful too," Williams said.

Jim Panagos has been recruiting Williams and he spent the last couple days around him.

"It was great," he said. "He is a guy with a lot of energy and I love to watch him coach practice. He is a coach I can get behind and it was great hearing him talk to me about the KU life."

Williams said his host was DJ Withers and got a good taste of what the life is like being a college football player at KU.

Next up for Williams is Indiana and then a visit to Missouri next week.

"After Indiana I will be at Mizzou," he said. "That way I give every school a fair chance to offer me what they have."

 
