I know a lot is talked about the Colorado offense, but I have liked watching their defense.



I think the Jayhawks are going to move the ball. Up front Colorado is very aggressive and I think they get out of their lanes. They are 10th against the rush in the Big 12 and will give up rushing yards.



Their front four is active and can get after you on passing downs.



Here is where PFF has their front seven:



BJ Green- DE- (511)- 81.4

Arden Walker- DE- (265)- 78.7

Chidozie Nwankwo- DL- (316)- 77.3

Nikhai Hill-Green- LB (552)- 69.8

Samuel Okunlola- DE- (363)- 67.6

LaVonta Bentley- LB- (496)- 65.4



They don't look big on the DL, but they move around well. I will wait for their depth chart but I don't see the 310-pound ass kicker in the middle. Judging by watching their film, they are mainly in a 4-2-5 with a nickel.



I know a lot is made of the secondary but Shilo Sanders isn't nearly as good as the other safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Travis Hunter and D.J. McKinney are really good at corner.



Texas Tech was killing them with crossing routes. Tech had a chance to go up 17-0 but had to settle for a field goal and jumped out to a 13-0 lead. On offense Colorado does a lot of quick outs and lets the WR make moves. CU got it to 13-10 and then took the lead on a Sanders keeper on the zone read. He doesn't like to run but he will when needed. Texas Tech went toe to toe with Colorado. They forced eight CU punts.



The KU secondary is going to have their hands full. Colorado has four legit dudes in Hunter, Wester, Horn and Sheppard. All four WR are among the top 25 in the Big 12. Sheppard is the guy they look to in the end zone on fades at 6-3, 210 he can body up smaller corners.



I think Colorado's OL is average at best. That's why they do a lot of quick screens and outs to get the ball in their WR hands and they use those as running plays. Kansas State blitzed the daylights out of Sanders and he threw for 390 yards. Borland will have to pick and choose what to do. Colorado doesn't run the ball well. It is almost like they do it to keep defenses honest.



I think the game plan will be pound Neal and Hishaw and get the QB run game going. I think KU's offense can play keep-away and control the clock.