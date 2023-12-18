The Kansas staff is looking for a defensive lineman from the portal and Dylan Wudke has emerged as the main target. Wudke took an official visit to Kansas this weekend.He spent time around the coaching staff and mainly defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu. He also had the opportunity to watch the team practice."The visit went very well," Wudke said. "I was able to see everything that Kansas had to offer. Able to see practice was what I liked the most and see what they are like in action. Coach Onatolu is a great coach and has produced guys at that position. Everyone on the staff knows how to be successful at any level. They really turned the program around."Wudke went in the transfer port from Youngstown State, where he was a two-time all-conference selection. In his career he had 114 tackles, 25.5 TFL and 12.5 sacks. He picked up offers from Kansas, Boise State, Temple, Toledo, and Ohio.He said he took an official visit to Boise State and called it a good visit. The 6-foot-4, 265 pound defensive end said he will make a quick decision that could come in the next 24-48 hours."I'm looking for a high opportunity to play lots of football, conference level and competition, and a solid team that can lead to success," he said.