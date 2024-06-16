ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News DE Garrett Martin picks KU, the breakdown

Quick Take: There were a lot of reasons all signs were pointing for KU for Martin. The first, he went into the visit with KU and TCU his top two schools. But his visit to TCU got canceled before the got on the plane for Kansas.

I felt KU did the best job recruiting him and was the slight favorite when he told me it was a two-team race. Onatolu stayed on him, and I think KU made him a priority the most of schools on his list.

It also helped that he has family in Overland Park where his aunt, uncle and cousins live. A little unknown fact his aunt/uncle used to own Benchmark, which was one of the largest furniture stores in Kanas City.

Martin becomes the first known defensive end to commit to KU. He told me he likes that he can talk with Onatolu about anything and more than just football. He told me he loves the area and has been to Kansas before.


Breakdown: Martin is an intriguing defensive end prospect because he can play and project to different positions. Right now, he’s got a big frame and is pushing the 245-pound range. He would be more of that strongside DE position.

His high school program mixes up three- and four-man front looks. In the three-man fronts he will play with his hand down. Then there are times when they use a four-man front and he will stand up on the edge.

He’s a physical player and will mix it up. He doesn’t shy away from contact. In high school he has been able to run past tackles or overpower them. He has a nice inside move and usually lines up against the left tackle.

With his frame I believe he will add more weight, although he’s by no means small right now.


What this means: I think KU would take Tylon Lee but this could wrap up the DE spot.
 
