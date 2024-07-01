ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Darryn Peterson/Darius Acuff, Jr.

I mentioned some of this last week, but after making some calls over the weekend, I wanted to jump back on here and provide some additional information. FIrst off, the visit five-star guard Darryn Peterson took to Kansas last week couldn't have gone any better. I mean, the staff absolutely did an amazing job. Self made it a point to sell the program to the family and there was a period during the visit where Self sat Darryn down and told him to ask any and all questions he might have. I mean, Self made it clear that Darryn Peterson is wanted at Kansas.

"The visit went incredible," said Darryl Peterson. "Coach Self and his staff did an amazing job of laying out the plan they have for Darryn as far development and role he will play on the team as well as opportunities that are going to a place with such a rich basketball history like Kansas could afford a kid like Darryn. Very exciting

"What stood out the most to Darryn is when Coach Self said ask the hard questions and a question that came from most competitors is why would a guard like Darryn go to a big man driven school like Kansas and Self was prepared, had all stats going back to 2016 of all averages and accolades of players just to prove the facts that he’s had a ton of success with guards and Darryn could have even more at a place like Kansas," he added.

I do believe that Kansas made a huge impression on Peterson and his family, but the plan moving forward is to take some additional visits before reaching a final decision. At this point, I've got no idea how things are going to shake out, but I absolutely love where Kansas stands. Right now, I'm of the opinion that Kansas will add one of Darryon Peterson/Darius Acuff, Jr., and right now, I'd probably lean to Peterson.

Speaking of Acuff, Jr., he announced over the weekend that he's focused on four schools. Currently, Kansas, Arkansas, UConn, and Michigan have emerged as the frontrunners for the elite guard. Furthermore, it sounds like Kansas and Arkansas are currently at the top of his list, with Arkansas leading the way for Acuff, Jr. Obviously, a lot of time left in the process, it would appear, but John Calipari appears to be making a move for the five-star guard.
 
