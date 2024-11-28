Quick Take: I communicated with Brown before the KU visit, but I did not think he would commit after the visit. He had a lot of options and could have taken his recruiting through 2025 until it was time to take official visits in the summer.



DK McDonald and analyst Brandon Shelby were the ones recruiting him and spent the most time around him on the visit.



He liked the atmosphere and game against Colorado. Coming from outside of the area they stayed overnight, so they could visit campus on Sunday. They saw the facilities and the new stadium under construction.



“The culture amazed me for sure and getting to see them beat a ranked team,” Brown said.



He had a lot of interest after his sophomore season picking up offers from Tennessee, Florida, Penn State and several other colleges.







Breakdown: Rivals lists Brown as an athlete, but the KU staff took him as a defensive back. Brown told me McDonald likes the way he plays in the secondary and can project to a corner or nickel back.



He plays some man coverage on film and his high school likes to mix up coverages. As a sophomore he played a lot of man. He’s physical in coverage and is not shy about making tackles.



He plays wide receiver and led Tustin in receiving yards per game.







What this means: It is too early to project how many defensive backs the staff will take in the 2026 class. That number will fluctuate depending on what players leave and what the board looks like in the upcoming months.



But it is a great start to get on the board with Brown as the first defensive back of the class.