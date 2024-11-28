ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News Commitment Breakdown: Trey Brown commits to KU

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
91,430
236,482
0
Overland Park
Quick Take: I communicated with Brown before the KU visit, but I did not think he would commit after the visit. He had a lot of options and could have taken his recruiting through 2025 until it was time to take official visits in the summer.

DK McDonald and analyst Brandon Shelby were the ones recruiting him and spent the most time around him on the visit.

He liked the atmosphere and game against Colorado. Coming from outside of the area they stayed overnight, so they could visit campus on Sunday. They saw the facilities and the new stadium under construction.

“The culture amazed me for sure and getting to see them beat a ranked team,” Brown said.

He had a lot of interest after his sophomore season picking up offers from Tennessee, Florida, Penn State and several other colleges.



Breakdown: Rivals lists Brown as an athlete, but the KU staff took him as a defensive back. Brown told me McDonald likes the way he plays in the secondary and can project to a corner or nickel back.

He plays some man coverage on film and his high school likes to mix up coverages. As a sophomore he played a lot of man. He’s physical in coverage and is not shy about making tackles.

He plays wide receiver and led Tustin in receiving yards per game.



What this means: It is too early to project how many defensive backs the staff will take in the 2026 class. That number will fluctuate depending on what players leave and what the board looks like in the upcoming months.

But it is a great start to get on the board with Brown as the first defensive back of the class.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: jkrenger, HefeWeizen02, 66044 and 17 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

Breaking News Commitment Breakdown: Jaden Nickens commits to KU

Replies
52
Views
5K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
TeamRamRod1
TeamRamRod1
JK

FORECAST UPDATE I have entered a new prediction for the 2026 class

Replies
22
Views
3K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Keno3217
K
JK

Recruiting Update Recruit Reaction: Colorado game

Replies
4
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
DCJHAWK
DCJHAWK
JK

Breaking News Bryson Hayes flips commitment from Nebraska to KU

Replies
48
Views
4K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
TarmacGuy
TarmacGuy
JK

Breaking News Commitment Breakdown: Chris McCorkle commits to KU

Replies
10
Views
5K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
thehunter1
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back