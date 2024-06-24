Quick Take: I like this commitment for a couple reasons. First, it is hard to argue with a staff’s evaluations when they got the chance to watch a player in camp twice. Something I have not confirmed is the KU coaches were at one of the TCU camps and Nagy attended one as well. So, the staff might have got to see him three times.



Nagy makes it two commitments from Kansas City. That hasn’t happened in the last four classes, where two or more recruits came from the KC area. And even longer where the recruits came from the Kansas side of Kansas City. They are doing everything they can to build a base with local recruits.



Nagy is an interesting story because not many players can change position and get an offer the next week. He told me playing quarterback helped make the camp adjustment to receiver. It helped him learn route concepts and things a receiver does.



When you talk with Nagy you can tell he has good football knowledge. A lot of that comes from growing up in the house he did talking football with his dad.



A good friend of mine reached out to me over the weekend and asked if I thought Nagy would go to KU. He lives in the BVW area and said Nagy is very well liked by his teammates.







Breakdown: You can see some of the wiggle and change of direction he has playing quarterback. He can start and stop and change direction quickly. As a quarterback you can tell he watches NFL because he does a lot of off-platform throws. He can throw on the run and uses different arm angles.



In high school he has some fun clips to watch because he can d-linemen at that level look bad.



That is some of what I saw in the KU camps. He goes about 5-foot-10 and around 160 pounds. But he is shifty, and I was surprised how well he accelerates. I think he will be a slot receiver where you get him the ball close to the line of scrimmage and let him get extra yards.



He will get a lot better because he has never played receiver. He will learn a lot.







What this means: The receiver group can go several ways from here. They lose four receivers to graduation and all the production will be gone. I heard they could target five total receivers including the portal.



That means they could stop at three high school WR and go two in the portal. This might be the best way to go because they will need some immediate starters because it is not known how many returners will be ready for that role.



They will have NIL money to use. They will need proven players. Samuel could hold off on any players wanting to commit to see what Mozee decides. There is a chance if others tried to commit they could slow-play them or tell them no spot is available.









