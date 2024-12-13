Quick Take: I heard Lyrik Rawls name early in the process and he is someone the staff targeted early. The staff studied his film and knew about him the minute he went in the portal.



Rawls spent time around the defensive staff and said Brandon Shelby was the coach who recruited him most from the portal. He saw the stadium renovation going on and wanted to be a part of it.



“I like the renovation I like the connection with the coaches, and I honestly think it’ll be a great fit for me here in Lawrence,” Rawls said.



Rawls started his visit on Tuesday and finished up on Thursday morning. He told me he committed after the visit and his focus is on graduating and getting to Lawrence.



“What’s next for me is graduation, then Christmas then whatever date it is for me to report to start as a Jayhawk,” he said.



He will arrive in January.







Breakdown: This season Rawls played 220 snaps was their second highest-rated safety scoring 64.2 on the PFF grade card. His best score was 69.7 for his coverage.



He has the talent and potential to help KU’s secondary. In his career he has 67 tackles and two interception and when he is healthy he can be a contributor.



“Rawls saw a promising start to his career derailed by serious injury that ended his season after starting the first three games of that season,” said Jeff Johnson of O-State Illustrated.



Personally, I think he will challenge for a starting job as the secondary has to deal with the losses of Marvin Grant and O.J. Burroughs and then Purdy entering the portal.







What this means: From everything I can tell I think they will look for another safety in the portal. They lose three scholarship players off the roster and had Brandon Schmelzle committed in the high school class.