Commitment Breakdown: Josiah Hammond commits to KU

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
88,272
221,533
0
Overland Park
Quick Take: This is a big commitment for the Jayhawks. There were four defensive linemen on the board that Jim Panagos was going after, and they all had multiple offers. He didn’t have many easy targets.

Hammond had taken three visits to Iowa State, Utah, and Arizona. KU was his fourth trip and he had one set to Washington. I mentioned in a recent update I thought Panagos would try to get him to cancel the Washington visit. And it worked.

There were two factors that played a big role. Panagos and his cousin Sevion Morrison. Panagos recruited him hard and stayed on him even when it looked like it might be a tough get.

And Morrison is his cousin and his host on the visit. Morrison had good things to say about the program.



Breakdown: I think Hammond can grow into a monster. He’s 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and I have been told he’s going to add a lot more weight to his frame.

Most of his high school film is coming off the edge but he could develop into one of those athletic inside d-linemen who give you size and speed.

Union mixed up their defensive fronts and he usually lined up over the right tackle and guard. This is someone Gildersleeve is going to love getting his hands on. Union is a big-time program and nothing bad can come from developing a pipeline there.



What it means: This likely closes out the interior spot unless they can get Brad Fitzgibbon. He is set to visit Iowa next weekend. I think if Iowa puts a press on him to commit he will be a Hawkeye, so we just have to see where it goes.
 
