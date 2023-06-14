Quick Take: A little story to start with. The word started filtering out in the recruiting world late in the morning what was happening with Todd. It was interesting because there were so many people making comments like “no way is a recruit going to cancel an Iowa visit to pick Kansas.”



Well, the times appear to be changing.



Around 9:00 a.m. this morning Todd called Lance Leipold, Chris Simpson and Jordan Peterson to tell them he was committing. The word after his visit he said he would still take the Iowa trip. But after thinking about it for a couple days he decided to be a Jayhawk.



This is the first four-star commit for Lance Leipold and his staff. I want to make the comment that Rivals hands out far fewer stars than other networks so this is a big deal.



Todd took the visit with his teammate and KU QB commit Isaiah Marshall. Marshall said he would work on getting Todd committed.



It came down to the group effort of the coaches and Todd seeing the program on his visit. He also said he liked being a part of something that was being built.



Todd is rated the 28th best corner in the country and the seventh best in Michigan.







Breakdown: Todd has length and ability to play several different positions. He said one thing he can do is play corner, safety, or nickel.



Although he is listed as a corner, he is going to be versatile in the defensive backfield.



In high school he plays some zone and man coverage. I thought his best asset was in one-on-one and jump ball situations. He plays the ball well.





What this means: This is a very tough position for KU because they were also in good shape with Rodney Bimage. But this likely closes down the corner spot because they were planning to take two. When Todd says he wants to commit you make room.