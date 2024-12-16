Jahlil Hurley was one of the top one or two players on the cornerback board from things I was told this week.I heard that DK McDonald and Brandon Shelby were high on Hurley despite not being able to crack through the expectations he went to Alabama with.The word I got is they did a lot of homework on him and know he has ability to play at the highest level. Hurley visited Missouri and the talk was he was leaning to the Tigers. But he took his visit to Kansas after that and committed to the staff.He was ranked the ninth best corner in the country out of high school. He will have three years eligibility at Kansas and they have time to develop him.Last season Hurley played 19 snaps with a 65.6 score on PFF.Although he didn’t crack a talented Alabama lineup, he still has the potential to be a player at KU. Tony Tsoukalas who covers the Alabama program says he has the ability to help Kansas.“Hurley was never able to break out at Alabama, but the former Rivals100 member has the size and athleticism to develop into a decent defensive back at his next program,” Tsoukalas said. “While the Tide used Hurley at cornerback, his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame could also allow him to drop back to safety if called to do so.”There are going to be tools to work with when the KU coaches get him in the spring.“In high school, Hurley excelled on both sides of the ball and was also a decent player on the basketball court,” Tsoukalas said. “He still needs some polishing if he’s going to break into a starting defense at the Power 4 level. However, it’s too early to close the book on him due to his elite athleticism.”I still think they will take another corner and possibly two more if they find the right fit. DJ Graham is still on the board. It sounds like Young from Cincinnati could be on an official visit right now.