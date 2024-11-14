Quick Take: I really think the waiting game and being patient paid off for KU. Jaden Nickens had a lot of offers and interest early and I believe the fact he wanted to play both sports helped the Jayhawks.



Some schools weren’t willing to give him that chance and KU welcomed the opportunity. Nickens told me both staffs were open and worked together to get him to KU. He liked Terry Samuel a lot and I know Samuel spent a lot of time recruiting him.



In the end it came down to KU and Arizona State from everything I hear. He was supposed to take an official to ASU this month but that was canceled and opened the door for Samuel to close the deal.



Nickens committed to Oklahoma last year but opened his recruiting last March. After transferring high schools in Oklahoma, he decided to play his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California. He told me he has family in the LA area, and it was a good fit. They have an elite football and basketball program.



In a rare move, Nickens gave his verbal commitment without taking a visit to KU. He has yet to be on campus but will take an official for the Colorado game.





Breakdown: I have talked with people who have seen him play both sports. There is not much film on him. Those who have watched him say he is a raw athlete who has upside in football. They believe his best days are ahead of him.



One source told me, “I think he is a more polished basketball player. I thought he was a better basketball prospect and when KU told him he could do both it was over.”



He doesn’t have much film at Sierra Canyon where there are several high-level prospects at the position. He didn’t show up until the summer, so he was still learning the playbook and the offense.





What this means: The receiver position is still open, and I expect to see more spots be filled. They just offered Larry Porter as a high school recruit, and I think they will look to 2-3 in the portal as well.



They like to keep 10 WR on the board and right now they have eight with Locklin. They lose six after this season. If the numbers play out they currently have Emilien, Kubecka, and Sample expected to return. That means they could take up to seven WR in the class.



In a perfect world I can see them getting Porter and going for two in the portal.