Breaking News Commitment Breakdown: DJ Graham commits to KU

May 29, 2001
Quick Take: From things I heard after KU was one of the first schools to offer and they had a good idea he was headed to the portal.

DK McDonald talked with him early in the process and from what I gather Graham had KU near the top of his list from the beginning.

KU defensive analyst Brandon Shelby offered him when he was coaching at Indiana, when Graham was a high school prospect coming out of Keller High in Texas.

Graham signed with Oklahoma out of high school as a receiver and then switched to defensive back.

