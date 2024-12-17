JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 92,098
-
- 241,558
-
- 0
Quick Take: From things I heard after KU was one of the first schools to offer and they had a good idea he was headed to the portal.
DK McDonald talked with him early in the process and from what I gather Graham had KU near the top of his list from the beginning.
KU defensive analyst Brandon Shelby offered him when he was coaching at Indiana, when Graham was a high school prospect coming out of Keller High in Texas.
Graham signed with Oklahoma out of high school as a receiver and then switched to defensive back.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
DK McDonald talked with him early in the process and from what I gather Graham had KU near the top of his list from the beginning.
KU defensive analyst Brandon Shelby offered him when he was coaching at Indiana, when Graham was a high school prospect coming out of Keller High in Texas.
Graham signed with Oklahoma out of high school as a receiver and then switched to defensive back.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: