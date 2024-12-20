Quick Take: Turn the clock back two years ago and Caleb Redd was one of my favorite targets coming out of high school. When he was at De Smet High School he was highly recruited, and I remember talking to him after he visited.



From what I heard the Jayhawks have been chasing him since he got in the portal.



Taiwo Onatolu is familiar with Redd because he recruited him when he was in high school. The Jayhawks fought to get Redd on an official visit, but he committed to Kentucky.



Redd started his official visit on Thursday and got to see the changes with the renovations and what is going with the program compared to two years ago.



I got word while he was on campus several schools were reaching out to him. He had finals until last week and could not take a lot of visits.







Breakdown: When Redd was in high school I thought he projected to be a legit Power Four pass rusher. I just went back and re-watched his high school film. He was the St. Louis Metro Defensive Player of he Year as a senior.



Things didn’t work out at Kentucky. He only got 12 snaps this season, but he was a redshirt freshman. One source told me the Kentucky coaches tried to talk him into staying because they are going to be thin at defensive end and pass rusher next season.



In high school he had offers from Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa and others.



He’s got speed off the edge and I have been told he put in 20 pounds since arriving. Kentucky plays a lot of 3-4 defense and Redd’s strength would have been an OLB type pass rusher.



I think this is a great pickup and I know he didn’t get much playing time at Kentucky and his name has slid under the radar in my opinion. I’m kind of partial because I liked him in high school. I think the upside here is something you can’t pass on.



After redshirting he will have all four years of eligibility remaining.







What this means: I still think the Jayhawks will look at one more pass-rusher type in the portal. Redd gives them a great start. Malakai Williams is expected to visit but he is an official to Boise State right now.