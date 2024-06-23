Quick Take: When Darrion Jones went to Miami and FSU’s football camps last summer, he picked up offers right after. He is a talented player that attracted a lot of attention from major programs.



When he took unofficial visits he went to FSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Georgia. Those were the types of programs showing interest in him.



There was some talk some schools slow-played to wait on academics but everything I heard he is in good standing. Jim Panagos stayed on him and got Brian Borland involved. Panagos did a really good job never falling off him.



Jones told me he felt the KU staff could develop him and get him to the NFL. Devin Dye was his host on the visit, and he got along well with the players and the safety group.







Breakdown: Jones has a tall frame at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and when you look at him, he will get much bigger. A lot of film he plays corners and has press skills, but the Jayhawks are recruiting him and have him on the board as a safety.



He’s a rangy player and can cover ground. I think he will play in the 200’s when he gets to KU. He also lines up at receiver, where they get him short throws.



He stood out at camps last season and picked up offers from most of the Florida schools.







What this means: Well, I think this closes the book on safety. If Bryson Williams was still thinking about KU while he is on his visit to Michigan State, those thoughts are likely done. I have heard they were only taking one more safety and there was no wiggle room.