Quick Take: The KU coaches circled back on Chris McCorkle, although they never really stopped recruiting him. Things didn’t look in their favor when he gave an early commitment to Indiana and then took an official visit to Michigan State.



But what went undetected was an unofficial visit to Kansas in June around that time. It allowed him to see the facilities and meet with the coaching staff. Jim Panagos started recruiting him around a year ago. When they hired DK McDonald, he assisted as his future position coach.



Everything worked out well to land McCorkle. Things didn’t work with Indiana and then KU didn’t get a couple targets they were looking for in July. It was food timing for KU and him to get back together. I reported in July the talks were heating back up with him.



He said he had a great relationship with Panagos, and everything developed from there. He had several early offers after his sophomore season.







Breakdown: McCorkle has good size at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He has a slender frame, and I like the way he plays the ball. I think he could get to 185-190 pounds.



The staff told him they like his ball skills, and I think that shows on film. He plays some straight man-up coverage. He also plays wide receiver and comes up with big plays. I think his knowledge of how a receiver thinks helps him on defense.



He anticipates ands reads plays well.







What this means: The staff was looking for one high school corner in the class. Things can always change but I think this will close out high school CB recruiting for the 2025 class. I do think they could look to add one in the portal, but I know they are high on several of the returning corners.