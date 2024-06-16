Quick Take: I like this commitment a lot and I will get more into the Breakdown section.



I think Schmelzle is a program commitment because the staff stuck to their evaluations of what they saw on film and then after an unofficial visit in April they offered. They had a chance to meet him and his family and did a thorough job before offering.



Schmelzle told me when he got the offer it will be a day he remembers for the rest of his life. The KU staff saw the fact he played four sports and displayed good numbers in track and have been trying to build with local players.



I wrote a story last week talking about Schmelzle winning the state track title in the long jump on a broken foot. He injured it in regionals and kept fighting through it. He will be in a boot for five weeks, but he wanted that title.



There were some strong Kansas State ties in his family, but the offer never came. You trust the KU staff in what they saw on film and there is a lot to like.







Breakdown: I remember when I first watched Schmelzle’s film I expected him to be faster than most players on the field. But what stood out were some of the cuts he made and the change of direction. He showed more shiftiness than I expected.



He handled kickoff returns, played special teams, offense and defense. I know he wasn’t playing 6A competition, but the moves and ability still tell the story on film. Defensively I like his closing speed and he makes some big hits on special teams.



On offense he played quarterback and led his team to the state title. His future will be defense. I have heard the question is does he stay at safety, or will he grow into a linebacker?



I know they wanted to get a good look at him during camp to get an idea how he projects. But with the foot injury he wasn’t able to participate.







What this means: Right now, as I type this I really don’t know what it means. I believe the staff wants another safety and would take Stephen Miller or Bryson Williams. They still have Ayden Webb and Tobias Gary on the board.



I just don’t know how this will all play out with so any different possibilities.