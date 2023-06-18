Quick Thoughts: It is crazy to think with Damani Maxson’s commitment the Jayhawks have now landed two, four-star recruits in less than a week.



Maxson took an unofficial visit to KU in April and just finished his OV on Saturday. He told me his official visit gave him more detail on the program and see things he didn’t on the first visit.



One, was being around the KU staff more and visiting with them. The other was hanging around the players and hearing about their experience in the program. His host was Taylor Davis who plays the same position and lives about 20 minutes from him.



Maxson decided to commit earlier before his official visit. But he had a reason he wanted to announce on Father’s Day. He lost his father in October 2021. He said his father was a big reason he played football. So, he wanted to honor him by announcing Father’s Day.



The staff did a great job with him and after the unofficial in April he decided to close down the recruiting and wait until today.







Breakdown: Maxson can do a lot and his high school team lines him all over the field.



They blitz him off the edge, line him up as an outside backer, and then as a true safety in the defensive backfield. I love how he finishes tackles and how many teams he pushes ball carriers backwards.



When teams went to the spread, he moved up to play bump-and-run coverage. There aren’t many positions he can’t play.



His secondary position is quarterback where he lines up as the wildcat QB in running situations. He used to play quarterback growing up.



Borland told him he likes his fast-twitch ability and the way he tracks down the ball.







What this means: The plan has been to take two safeties. With DK Kabongo picking Oklahoma State the staff will turn to Kenyan Kelly to hopefully fill the last spot. Kelly will visit next weekend. If they don’t get Kelly, they will go into the season only needing to find one more.