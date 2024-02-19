Coming off big road win, Kansas returns home for two straight

I went back and watched the Kansa/Oklahoma game again, and I can’t tell you guys how big of a road win that actually was for this team. After what took place against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, I wasn’t sure how this team would respond down 11, but it didn’t take long for Bill Self’s squad to respond.



Down 11 points with 2:05 left on the clock, Kansas ended the first half on a 6-0 run. Jamari McDowell scored the first two points and big man Hunter Dickinson ended the run with four straight points for the Jayhawks.



There was a period of time in the second half when Kansas got to within 1-3 points, but simply couldn’t get over the hump. Well, that changed following back-to-back threes from Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar.



Kansas, after taking the lead with 9:07 left in the game, never trailed Oklahoma again the rest of the game.



We all know that life on the road this season has been difficult for Kansas. After winning at Indiana on December 16, the Jayhawks didn’t win another true road game until Saturday in Norman.



During that stretch, Kansas lost at UCF (led by double-digits), at West Virginia (led by double-digits), at Iowa State, and at Kansas State (led by double-digits). The game at Oklahoma on Saturday is one Self’s squad simply couldn’t afford to lose.



Now, Kansas will finish out the regular season against Texas (home), BYU (home), Baylor (away), Kansas State (home), and Houston (away).



"We've got two more,” said Self when talking about KU’s remaining road games. “The biggest thing is we got to focus on getting rested and then holding serve at home. I got a feeling when we go on the road the last two games that we will be a turned-up team, especially with who we are playing. But it was good that we got one today. They've been really hard to come by for us in league play."



I’m sure the one thing Kansas will do this week is get as much rest as possible. These guys are tired and Self is fully aware of that, and mentioned it several times after the Oklahoma game. Dajuan Harris, Johnny Furphy, Kevin McCullar, Jr., KJ Adams, Jr., and Hunter Dickinson are simply playing too many minutes.



At this point in the season, I’m not sure that is going to change, so when there is an opportunity to rest, Self is going to take full advantage of that rest. A few guys have been sick the last couple of weeks and McCullar, Jr., just returned after missing two games, along with Jamari McDowell.



Kansas needs to get rested and Kansas needs to get healthy.



With two straight home games up next on the schedule, Kansas simply can’t afford to stumble against Texas or BYU. The Longhorns enter Monday night’s home game against Kansas State with an overall record of 16-9 and 5-7 in conference play.



As a team, Texas is led by Max Abmas (17.3), Dylan Disu (16.9), Tyrese Hunter (11.1), and Dillon Mitchell (10.6). This season, the Longhorns have connected on 190-of-504 (37.7%) shots from behind the arc.



BYU, with a home game against Baylor looming on Tuesday night, is currently 18-7 on the season and 6-6 in the Big 12. The Cougars are led by Jaxson Robinson (13.8), Trevin Knell (11.4), Spencer Johnson (11.0), Noah Waterman (10.6), and Fousseyni Traore (10.1).



This season, BYU is 287-of-809 (35.5%) from behind the arc. The Cougars are going to put up some shots from behind the arc when they visit Allen Fieldhouse on February 27.



The one thing Kansas simply can’t afford to do is stumble at home Against Texas, BYU, or Kansas State. Getting a win at either Baylor or Houston is going to be a real challenge, so losing at home would be a big blow to this team.



If Kansas can’t hold serve at home and win at least one more road game, that would be a great way to end the season. Now, if this team can find a way to win out, which would be extremely challenging, they would enter the postseason with as much confidence as any team in college basketball, or pretty damn close to that.