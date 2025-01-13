Coach Bill Self met with the media on Monday: A few things stood out

Hey all,



I just got home from Coach Bill Self’s weekly press conference in Lawrence. Coach Self touched on a number of topics and I’m going to provide you with a few thoughts in terms of what stood out during today’s media press conference.



— I started out by asking Coach Self if preparing for a game against Iowa State, the No. 2 team in college basketball, means a little bit more than just another Big 12 game? Self always says that players come to Kansas to play in these games, so is preparing for this game a little different?



“Sure,” said Self. “I think anytime you play a team ranked as high as Iowa State, you get fired up. We're playing the second-ranked team in the country, and if I'm not mistaken, what did Auburn beat 'em in Maui by two? And Iowa State could have easily won that game and be undefeated right now.



“So yeah, I think we're playing as good a team as there is in America,” he added. “And yeah, and the building will be obviously great. So it'll be a tough assignment, but one that you like being a part of.”





— If you go back to the second half against UCF, Arizona State, and Cincinnati, Kansas has given up a total of just 51 total points in the second half against those three opponents. Self’s squad gave up 23 second-half points at UCF, 13 second-half points against Arizona State, and 15 second-half points at Cincinnati.



Self, on Monday, talked about the effort on the defensive end of the court the previous three games.



“Yeah, I actually think we've guarded much better the last two games,” said Self. “I shouldn't say that 74 is not a bad number, but we haven't scored easily the last two games, so we scored a lot easier down in Florida. But the other day, everything was tough, and felt like we were laboring every possession.



“But in all honesty, they got a really good defensive team as well,” he added.





— No. 9 Kansas will face its toughest test of the season, so far, on Wednesday when the Jayhawks face No. 2 Iowa State in games.



Self, on Monday, was asked if the game between Kansas and Iowa State is a “must-win” for the road team.



“Yes, it's way too early,” said Self. “Whenever you go on the road and you got to have a must-win at the No. 2 ranked team in the country, that puts a little bit too much pressure on a situation. We should go up there and play free and play easy. And I'm not lying; I wish that Iowa State would've lost. I wish Texas would've lost. I wish Arizona would've lost. As a matter of fact, I wish there was like 15 other teams in our league that lost on Saturday, but that's not how it works. So, I don't consider us being in the race at this moment. I don't consider us being out of it.



“I think we put ourself in a hard position,” he added. “If you looked at the conference race, you guys know we play; our schedule is different than most. We're playing the two best teams in our league twice each. So those are hard games. But the biggest thing is, hey, let's just try to get better each and every day. And we got a great opportunity on Wednesday.”