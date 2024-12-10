Quick Take: There were so many stories I heard when Gage Keys left how much he liked it at Kansas. But in the world of the transfer portal, he wanted to take his game to Auburn. There was talk that NIL played a part, but Keys soon found out it wasn’t the same as his role at Kansas.



The coach who recruited him left for the NFL. And he found himself sitting on the second and third team. This season he only played 18 snaps on defense for Auburn.



Keys came to KU from Minnesota with close friend Austin Booker. Kansas DL coach Jim Panagos recruited Keys to Minnesota and there was a natural fit at Kansas.



Now Keys will reunite with Panagos at Kansas and is expected to be an immediate contributor on the line.







Breakdown: Keys was supposed to be a key player on the line going into 2024 before he transferred. He played 301 snaps in 2023 only behind D.J. Withers and Devin Phillips. He would have had the second-most snaps of the defensive linemen.



Panagos knows what he is getting in Keys and the two know each other. This should make for a good combination since Keys know what is expected of him and knows the defense.



Keys should be able to help. Things didn’t work out at Auburn, but he has all the tools to help the unit. He will join the team and be on campus in January for spring football.







What this means: I have heard KU might be taking one interior lineman and if that is the case it would close out portal recruiting. I still want to see how the numbers play out before closing out that position in the portal.