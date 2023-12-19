ADVERTISEMENT

Commit Breakdown Analysis: Devin Dye picks KU

Quick Thoughts: This might go down as one of the best commitments in KU history when it comes to story telling. I haven't had a chance to speak with him yet but from what I have heard the KU staff convinced while he was on his visit to Kansas State to take a one-day trip to KU.

So, Dye left KSU late Saturday night and arrived in Lawrence. He started his visit and stayed through Sunday. And the rest is history as he committed to KU.

The word I got going in is the concern about two brothers competing for the same position. But I believe the way KU plays their scheme they can play opposite spots.

I have heard Jalen's experience has been positive at KU so that was one selling point to the family. They have been to games at KU and made the trip from the west coast.


Breakdown: I don't think the staff was looking at taking a safety, but Dye was too good to pass up. It came down to offers from KU, KSU, Utah and Tulane.

This season at Utah State he graded out well. He played 627 snaps and finished with a 73.2 score and that included a 69.0 in run defense and 74.5 in coverage.


What this means: This will close the book on any safety because I didn't think they would take one at all. Unless another safety leaves the position is set going into the 2024 season.
 
