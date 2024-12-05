A FEW THOUGHTS: KU SUFFERS FIRST LOSS AT CREIGHTON, 76-63.

— Well, If I'm being honest here, not much went KU’s way at Creighton on Wednesday night. In losing 76-63, there were a number of individual performances that were quite frustrating to watch throughout the game. First, Hunter Dickinson was just 2-of-4 from the field, 0-of-2 from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. In 24 minutes of action, Dickinson scored six points, pulled down eight rebounds, and dished out two assists.



I might be the only one here, but Dickinson just didn’t look aggressive to me against Creighton. I just didn’t see that fire and passion that I’ve seen in the past and it showed against Creighton. If Kansas is going to compete for a National Championship and play and compete at the highest level, Dickinson MUST be at his best. He struggled big time against Creighton.





— It was also a struggle for KJ Adams, Jr., who just looked off and never got comfortable against Creighton. He could never get anything going on either end of the court and finished with just four points, five rebounds, and two assists. Adams, Jr., in 30 minutes of action, was just 2-of-6 from the field and didn’t attempt a single free throw. Adams, Jr., picked up three fouls within the first three or four minutes of the second half and that was pretty much the story of the night.





— While he led Kansas in scoring on Wednesday night, Dajuan Harris tallied 15 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out five assists, and was credited with two steals, Harris was just 6-of-21 from the field and 3-of-9 from behind the arc. Many of the runners that he makes look easy most nights simply didn’t fall. Time and time again Harris drove to the basket and it was just one of those nights where he simply couldn’t convert.





— I’ve never seen a player get pushed out of bounds and a foul not be called, but that took place with Zeke Mayo against Creighton. He appeared to get fouled a handful of times, but nothing was called. He appeared to be extremely frustrated on a number of occasions and, if you wanted the game, did a pretty good job of keeping his cool. A couple of the fouls against Mayo, who scored 12 points, pulled down two rebounds and dished out two assists, were so obvious. Still, nothing was called.