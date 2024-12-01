A FEW THOUGHTS AFTER NO. 1 KANSAS ROLLS PAST FURMAN

— I thought KJ Adams was the best player on the best team in college basketball on Saturday. I know there are some people who wish he would do more of this or more of that, but for the role he plays for Bill Self, he’s a star. Earlier tonight, No. 1 Kansas defeated Furman, 86-51, and KJ Adams led the way with 22 points, which tied a career-high.



Against Furman, Adams, in 27 minutes, hit 10-of-12 field goals and was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. During that same stitch, Adams pulled down six rebounds, dished out three assists, and was credited with one block and one steal. The way he gets up and down the court and the way he skies above the rim to finish a lob, that’s a big part of what makes Adams the player he is — the player he’s always been.



I know people have different opinions of KJ Adams, but to me, he’s just one of those guys that every team needs in order to be successful. I also know that the guys absolutely love playing with him. Adams was absolutely the star of the game tonight.





— Another guy who will likely never get the credit he deserves is Dajuan Harris, Jr. He’s a winner, and if Kansas is going to have the type of season many project, Harris, Jr., will have to play and perform at the highest level. Against Furman, Harris, in 26 minutes, scored eight points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out eight assists, committed one turnover, and was credited with one steal.



Harris, with eight assists, set the tone offensively by getting his teammates involved and making plays for others. When you win the way Kansas did on Saturday night, Harris doesn’t need to force anything on the offensive end of the court. Here’s what I love about Harris — he’s got the green light on the offensive end of the court but never forces himself to play outside of his comfort zone.



Harris is completely fine with causing problems on the defensive of the court, running KU’s offense, and getting his teammates involved.





— If Flory Bidunga commits to sticking around for a little bit, he’s going to be an absolute star. I mean, I think this kid has a chance to be a special, special player. In 16 minutes of action against Furman, Bidunga scored eight points, pulled down six rebounds, and was credited with one assist.



He’s so athletic and continues to make plays around the rim for Kansas. Bidunga is just one of those guys who has “it” and that “it” has the potential to carry him a very long way.





— I know that it was an off-night for Zeke Mayo. In 27 minutes of action, Mayo scored seven points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out six assists, and was credited with one steal. I knew that Kansas was getting a player when he decided to transfer in, but, and this is just me, but I think he’s going to be so much better than I originally expected.



His shot wasn’t falling against Furman, so he found a way to make an impact by getting his teammates involved. I think everybody needs to remember that these guys are still becoming comfortable with each other on the court.



When this team comes together, it's going to be a dangerous team.