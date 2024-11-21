ADVERTISEMENT

What comes next for Bill Self and Kansas on the recruiting trail?

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
103,400
42,246
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
During the early signing period, Kansas signed one of the top recruiting classes. When all was said and done, Self and his staff couldn't have been any happier with the additions of Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, and Samin Calderon. In fact, when recently asked about KU's 2025 recruiting class, Self said that Kansas signed "three pros" last week. Now that the dust has settled on KU's three-man class, what happens next for Bill Self and the Jayhawks?

At this time, I don't expect Self to add any additional high school prospects in the spring. I think when the time comes, Self and his staff will be extremely aggressive in recruiting the transfer portal and find some guys who can step in and provide an immediate impact. Kansas, without question, will have quite a few bodies to replace and the staff will look to replace those guys via the transfer portal. Obviously, I don't have any names right now, but when the time comes, the list of guys in the portal will likely be somewhat long and impressive.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

Recruiting Update What does Bill Self think about KU’s three-man recruiting class?

Replies
3
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
tanmansdermatologist
tanmansdermatologist
shay

SLANT PODCAST Bill Self all-time wins, 3-0 start, and basketball recruiting talk

Replies
1
Views
292
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
shay
shay
shay

Recruiting Update The Early Signing Period Begins Today

Replies
6
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
shay
shay
shay

Kansas Signs Samis Calderon

Replies
5
Views
678
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Jack_Tferro34
J
shay

Big statement from Coach Self on the signing of Darryn Peterson

Replies
5
Views
688
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Chevelle84
Chevelle84
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back