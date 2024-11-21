What comes next for Bill Self and Kansas on the recruiting trail?

During the early signing period, Kansas signed one of the top recruiting classes. When all was said and done, Self and his staff couldn't have been any happier with the additions of Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, and Samin Calderon. In fact, when recently asked about KU's 2025 recruiting class, Self said that Kansas signed "three pros" last week. Now that the dust has settled on KU's three-man class, what happens next for Bill Self and the Jayhawks?At this time, I don't expect Self to add any additional high school prospects in the spring. I think when the time comes, Self and his staff will be extremely aggressive in recruiting the transfer portal and find some guys who can step in and provide an immediate impact. Kansas, without question, will have quite a few bodies to replace and the staff will look to replace those guys via the transfer portal. Obviously, I don't have any names right now, but when the time comes, the list of guys in the portal will likely be somewhat long and impressive.