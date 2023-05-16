ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update SOME TIDBITS

From what I’ve been told, Coach Self would like to add two more scholarship players and one “big/tall” walk-on. I’m not saying this will happen for certain, but Parker Braun could be that player. I think the chances of Braun ending his career are quite realistic. I’m still working on this, but wanted to update from yesterday.


According to a conversation I had a little bit ago, Daimion Collins is another name to keep an eye on. Having started out at Kentucky, Collins, a former five-star prospect, is looking for a new school to call home. No visit set yet, but that could potentially change.

 
