There hasn't been any significant announcements, but there has been a lot of movement behind the scenes.
It is known by now Jason Bradford took an official visit to KU over the weekend. Posted an update on him this morning.
I am keeping close tabs on Alister Vallejo and what could be developing with him. Vallejo pulled a bit of a surprise move by posting he will announce his college decision on June 10th. That is right after his visit to KU and before his scheduled visits to Notre Dame and Michigan. There was speculation that could be great news for KU. But, those feelings changed when sources said Vallejo is currently on an unofficial visit to Notre Dame.
The question I asked, why not just take an official visit to Notre Dame? But I have confirmed it is unofficial. The theory I have is Vallejo wants to meet with the staff in person, see campus, and make sure the offer he has is committable. The interesting part I find from this is the fact he started the visit on Sunday and is expected to leave Wednesday. That's longer than official visits. He has already visited KU and Michigan, his final three schools.
The fact he set the announcement date a week from today tells me he knows where he wants to go. Or, at least he has two schools in mind, and if one doesn't work out he can choose the other and be happy with it. There is always the chance he leaves Notre Dame knowing that is the school he wants to choose. And it is possible he could go back home and cancel his visit to KU. This is speculation on my part how this could play out. If he does want to pick Notre Dame I don't know that he would his and the KU staff's time taking an official visit.
That brings me to Ian Premer. There is a chance if Vallejo does plan to commit to Notre Dame, Premer could be the only non-committed recruit on an official visit this weekend. If that plays out, there would be 14 visitors and 13 would be committed. Michigan is out for Premer from what I am hearing. Michigan picked up commitments from two TE in the last 10 days and I am hearing he canceled his visit there. I also heard Michigan canceled the visit of another TE.
That leaves KU, KSU, Notre Dame, and Iowa State for Premer (in no order). Premer has told people he isn't going to do many interviews, and hasn't in recent weeks. He wants to focus on recruiting. You can bet this weekend he will have all the local players in his ear including good friend Kaden Snyder. I believe the three schools to watch are KU, ISU and KSU.
Notre Dame has visits set with TE's JC Anderson (4 star, 5.9) and Evan Jacobson (3 star, 5.7).
The TE position feels like a circle. Iowa State, KU, and KSU are involved with a combo of Premer, Kevin Sullivan and Braden Bach.
Speaking of Sullivan, I am hearing KU might have made up some ground last weekend on his official visit. I heard he had a very good visit and the family liked it. He will come down to KU, MU and Iowa State.
I will have more on Nelsyn Wheeler but I get the feel it could come down to KU and Illinois. He has three visits still planned. He said the staff treated his family well on the visit.
Not sure I have ever covered back-to-back recruiting weekends where there might not be a commitment on the visit from a recruit or right after. But, if you go over the lists most of the uncommitted recruits have a lot of options.
I don't think we will hear any news after this next round of visits unless Vallejo picks KU. The good news when you are recruiting players with a lot of options you have to be patient. The staff is involved with several good prospects.
