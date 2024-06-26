It feels like the high school class of recruits is starting to wind down, but there are several on the board I am following. After talking with several recruits and those in the recruiting industry the last couple days, here is a look and guide how I think things stand. Anybody with a 30-35% chance is still very much in play but there are a lot of factors with other teams involved. Any recruit a 25% chance or under the Jayhawks are an underdog to get.







Gabe Daniels- WR- I'm hearing yesterday Daniels spoke to coaching staffs from KU and Syracuse and the word I get is that he's not given any indication to either school which was he is leaning. I know he did like his visit to Syracuse. But that has been several weeks ago. Based on the competition and the feel I get for the receivers on the board Daniels has the best chance to commit. But, it won't come easy as evidenced by the fact he left his KU visit late Saturday evening and still has not committed anywhere. Chance- 60%



Nigel Pringle- CB- I think it is down to KU and Arkansas. I think a lot has to do where Arkansas decides to go with their cornerback recruiting. I believe it comes down to a two-team race and the best thing here may be if Arkansas gets another CB commit and doesn't have room for him. Chance- 45%



Bryson Williams- S/LB- Williams just finished his visit to Michigan State and that was the one I was worried about. I'm hearing he may announce his decision next week. Michigan State is the school I am concerned most about, but don't count out Pitt. There was some talk Michigan State could go be waiting on another recruit to decide but my MSU source says the staff wants him. Chance- 35%



Isaiah Mozee- WR- I think this is turning into an easy decision. If Mozee wants to stay close to home I think KU might be the pick. But if it would be easy to stay with his current commitment of Oregon. A lot still has to happen and Mozee doesn't have to publicly comment unless he decides to change his mind. He's not talking much about his recruiting because he is still committed. Chance- 35%



Muizz Tounkara- WR- Arizona has two commits from WR in the 6-foot-4 range but word is they still hold a spot for Tounkara. He is still thinking things over and has yet to make silent commitment to any staff. Chance-40%



Brock Heath- OL- There is starting to be a lot of rumblings Heath could be focused on KSU and Northwestern. KU was his first visit and the last visit he set. Chance- 10%



Linkon Cure- TE- I have said all along Jeff Grimes did a great job coming in late. He built a good relationship with Cure and his family, but I just don't feel KU in this one. Chance- 20%



Jordan Fields- OL- I don't have a feel here for this one. KU is in the mix but there are too many others and the hometown Houston Cougars makes this tougher to read. He told me it is down to KU, Pitt and Houston. Chance- 35%



Evan Haynes- WR- When a recruit takes five official visits and still has yet to decide making a prediction is difficult. I don't see him going to Harvard. KU, Ga Tech, UNC and Colorado all are in play. Haynes did say he likes the fact he could play early at KU. Chance- 35%



LaRue Zamorano- CB- Washington is the biggest concern but Michigan State is still in play. Of all the recruits I spoke with, I think Zamorano liked his KU visit as much as anyone. But I don't know if they can lure him away from the west coast. Chance-35%



Tavian McNair- WR- Finishing second in recruiting doesn't do you much good, but that's what I think could happen here. McNair did like his visit, but I'm starting to hear Utah has emerged as the front-runner. Chance- 20%



Andrew Williams- OL - He has been quiet since he started taking his visits and has not given many hints. There was talk since his parents went to BYU and they are Mormon that BYU is the leader. But I have been told it his decision and there is no pressure to go to BYU. Chance-25%



Tylon Lee- DE- He isn't in a rush to decide and Miami may not have pushed him to commit. Lee doesn't talk a lot about his recruiting publicly. The wild card could be UCF in the mix with KU and Miami. It could help his teammate Joeseph Skipworth is committed to Kansas. One source said with his family situation staying close to home may have an advantage. Chance- 30%