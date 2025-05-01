One position that had more questions than answers going into spring was wide receiver. The top four receivers from 2024 graduated and that left a big hole.



But after the spring, I came away with positive feeling about the group. Actually more positive than I thought would.



I felt in the past some of the receivers were more of "system players" who got open because of the scheme KU used. When they go with so many motions, QB run game, and different looks it got receivers open. And at times receivers were wide open because defenses had to account for different variations it was hard to cover everything.



After watching the 2025 version of KU's receivers I had a different feel of their skillset. When I watched Emmanuel Henderson and Cam Pickett I felt they brought a dimension the receivers in the past didn't have. They have a burst and ability to make plays in the open field that was missing. Levi Wentz brings size and speed. When Bryson Canty joins the team he will have a similar skillset as Wentz.



What is missing with the new group is someone with length to go up and get a ball. Arnold and Skinner had that ability.



I have said this before, don't count out returning players like Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien. From what I took this spring, they will challenge and at worse, be in the two deep and get snaps. I'm looking for big things and this could be an exciting group to watch.



Coming out of spring here is how I have the WR based on using three WR-sets.



First team



Emmanuel Henderson

Cam Pickett

Levi Wentz



Second team



Doug Emilien

Keaton Kuebcka

Bryson Canty



Third team



Bryce Cohoon

Tate Nagy

Bryson Hayes