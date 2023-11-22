No. 1 Kansas falls to No. 4 Marquette, 73-59: What stood out

-- No. 1 Kansas scored the first two points of the game, but that would be the only time the Jayhawks would lead on Tuesday night. No. 4 Marquette was in complete control of this game for much of the contest and won the game going away.



-- Nicolas Timberlake was brought to Kansas to hit shots, and if he isn't hitting shots, he isn't much of a factor, Right now, he isn't much of a factor, and that's really the bottom line. His role on this team is to hit shots. If Kansas is going to reach its full potential, Timberlake needs to be at his best. So far, Kansas hasn't seen that player yet.



-- Kansas was absolutely careless with the basketball. Turned the ball over 18 times and many of the turnovers were unforced. Guys dribbling to the basket and just losing control of the ball or sailing the ball out of bounds instead of making what looked to be an easy pass.



-- As a team, Kansas was just 9-of-16 from the free-throw line and, if I remember correctly, started the game 0-of-6 from the line. Hitting just 50 percent of your free throws, especially in a game like tonight, simply isn't going to get it done. This can't afford to be a problem for Kansas this season.



-- According to the official stats, Kansas lost the battle on the glass but just two, but it sure felt like Marquette dominated the glass. The Golden Eagles came up with so many key rebounds and when Marquette didn't actually grab a rebound, they found a way to tip the ball out to a man on the perimeter. So many extra scoring opportunities for the Golden Eagles.



-- As a team, Kansas was just 6-of-17 from behind the arc on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks have some guys that can hit shots, as we all saw that happen against North Carolina Central and Manhattan, but today, the Kansas struggled to score from behind the arc. Again, if Kansas is serious about being a legitimate Final Four contender, they've got to find some guys that can step up and his shots on a consistent basis.



-- When Kansas got down by 14 points to Kentucky last week, they refused to let the Wildcats finish the game early in the second half. Bill Self's squad was quick to respond and rallied to defeat Kentucky late. Tonight, I just didn't see that same fight or that same urgency against Marquette. Missed layups, missed free throws, missed 3's, turnovers, and just some mental errors that really cost Kansas for much of the night. In the second half, I don't believe the Jayhawks got any closer than nine points.



-- Just 15 bench points for Kansas, while Marquette received 27 points off the bench against the Jayhawks.



-- Kevin McCullar, Jr., was outstanding again tonight. He led the way with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and three assists, but also had six turnovers. Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 8 rebounds but also turned the ball over five times. No other player scored more than five points for Kansas. Johnny Furphy and Nicolas Timberlake scored five points each against Marquette.



-- It was also a frustrating outing for freshman guard Elmarko Jackson. Overall, Jackson went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting from the field, including 0-of-1 from behind the arc. He faced some high expectations heading into the season, but much like Timberlake, it has been a struggle early on.



-- Kansas doesn't have much time to get things turned around. The Jayhawks face Tennessee on Wednesday with a chance to rebound from tonight's loss against Marquette. If Bill Self's squad wants to avoid leaving Maui with a 1-2 record, the Jayhawks will need to turn things around quickly.