After going through all of my notes and talks with people in the program here are my post-spring thoughts.



Defensive Line: Without a doubt the strength of the team. One of the biggest offseason additions was Justice Finkley, who exits spring football as the top strongside defensive end. Talking with people it wasn't just his play but his leadership he showed once he arrived. My early call on the next in line behind Finkley is Dak Brinkley. I thought when he started it was at WDE but I noticed more reps at SDE as spring went along. They needed to find someone to fill the two-deep. Adrian Holley will also fill that role but I think he needs time to develop after enrolling early. I'm hearing Brinkley had a good spring.



Dean Miller will be the starter and has several players fighting behind him with Dylan Brooks, Bai Jobe, Caleb Redd. The depth is there but from I gather the backup to Miller is wide open.



The defensive tackle is solid and deep as I have seen it. I mean right now I have Gage Keys or Kenean Caldwell battling to see who would be on third string. That's a strong group is that's the case. The two starters if the season started today would be Tommy Dunn and DJ Withers. But they can't relax because Blake Herold is right there with them. As long as everyone stays healthy Panagos will have no problem rotating players like he wants to do.



Linebacker: I will admit I have been puzzled some with Logan Brantley lining up with the 1's but in a yellow jersey and can't have much contact. I think the talent and upside is there with the LB but there is a long way to go. LB is about learning the system. I still think it will take some time but I like the makeup of the group. I think there is more athletic ability. Based off what I hear and see I guess I would say Bangally Kamara, Trey Lathan and Logan Brantley. The next group would be Jayson Gilliom, Joseph Sipp, and Jon Jon Kamara. When you look at the group on paper there is some depth and this competition is going to be heated going into fall camp. I don't think we will know what the starting group looks like until we see the first depth chart. A lot will depend on what defense they are using. Will it be with three LB or two?



Secondary: The addition of Lyrik Rawls was a big one and I think he will be a starter with Taylor Davis. Rawls I heard had a good spring and showed out. The other player who I heard came on was Mason Ellis. If the team goes with more 4-2-5 they are going to need a corner or safety to fill that extra spot. In the last two weeks of spring ball I started to hear Laquan Robinson's name more. If you throw in the Jalen and Devin Dye along with Damani Maxson there is good depth. I will go with Rawls and Davis with Robinson and Ellis as the 2's.



The CB is more of a mixed bag. Coming out of spring I am going to go with Jalen Todd and DJ Graham as the starters. The next player in would be Jahlil Hurley for Todd. I have Graham as the #1 overall corner. But they need to get settled on a two-deep. Austin Alexander in my opinion has the best chance to be in the two deep. He's got the talent and might have as much as anyone in the group. The next group would be Aundre Gibson, Jameel Croft and Jacoby Davis.



Final Thoughts: When I started laying out each position and player, it hit me how important the portal was. It is possible almost half the starters come from the portal. I go into the offseason still with questions. Fall is important because they still have to mold the defense. The 15 practices in the spring was vital but the real work will be done in the fall.