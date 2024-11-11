shay
Senior Writer
Staff
-
May 29, 2001
-
- 103,301
-
- 41,948
-
- 0
-
- 47
Hey all,
After talking to someone close to Samis Calderon, it sounds like the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., is closing in on a decision.
From what I’ve gathered, it sounds like Calderon is focused on Kansas, Auburn, Michigan, and Tennessee.
A final decision could be made early this week, and if that’s the case, I love where Kansas stands.
