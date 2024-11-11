Hey all,



After talking to someone close to Samis Calderon, it sounds like the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., is closing in on a decision.



From what I’ve gathered, it sounds like Calderon is focused on Kansas, Auburn, Michigan, and Tennessee.



A final decision could be made early this week, and if that’s the case, I love where Kansas stands.