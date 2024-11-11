ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Is Samis Calderon closing in on a decision?

Hey all,

After talking to someone close to Samis Calderon, it sounds like the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., is closing in on a decision.

From what I’ve gathered, it sounds like Calderon is focused on Kansas, Auburn, Michigan, and Tennessee.

A final decision could be made early this week, and if that’s the case, I love where Kansas stands.
 
