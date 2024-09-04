After watching last year's game, looking over week one film, hearing from coaches and players on both sides this is what I think some keys are for this Saturday.



1- The offensive line has to win their one-on-one assignments



Something that stood out to me when I asked Jeff Grimes about Illinois, he said they like to bring five guys on the line. That means a helmet on a helmet. When teams are in three and four man fronts you have the ability to double team and some leeway. But when Illinois uses five defenders at the LOS (quite often) that means the OL has to execute on their own with little help. Now, if there is an edge rusher that gives them trouble they can use a TE or RB to chip them, but for the most this is man-to-man football for the OL.



The good news for that is I believe that will open lanes because having an extra player on the line and will allow Grimes to be creative. You can attack that aggressiveness with good play calls in the QB run game, the option, Wildcat etc. This will be an entirely different test for the OL compared to week one.





2- The unknown of Jeff Grimes and the playbook



The Illinois DC said he must have watched last year's game against KU over 100 times to see what they did to move the ball. The Jayhawks put up over 530 yards offense and really made the Illinois defense look out of place and slow at times. Now, granted Daniels escaped pressure several times and kept plays alive.



But it was the Jayhawks style and scheme that gave Illinois fits. They really mixed it up with option, QB runs, and hit Illinois with RB passes in the flat that were wide open. Personally I thought the Illinois was unprepared.



That takes me to this year's game. I am sure they went back and watched the film, but that was under a different OC. There really is no pattern of what a Jeff Grimes called game will look like. No, I'm not talking about the vanilla playbook they used against Lindenwood. I'm talking about the Jeff Grimes playbook he's working on since last spring. None of us know that answer and neither does Illinois. I promise that has the Illinois coaches up late at night.





3- The defense has pick up their physicality



The Illinois offense is pretty simple. What you see is what you get. They will give spread looks and go up to five wide but it really comes down to running the football. The main back to watch that can present problems is 250-pound back Kaden Feagin. Illinois has replaced some offensive linemen and talking with Brian Borland and the KU players it appears to be an upgraded line.



The KU front seven will have to play physical and be ready for that style. This is where having Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson can help. They are good enough to play some man and bring more help to the line of scrimmage.





4- Take the crowd out and get off to a good start



I'm not talking about needing a 21-0 lead, but stay in the game early or take the lead to neutralize the crowd. This is the first sellout in a long time and I think the KU fans helped that. There is a lot of excitement around this game and one Illinois has had circled in the offseason.



If the Jayhawks can get a lead or do something early to quite the crowd that takes away what might be Illinois best advantage.





5- Steady in the special teams game



Week one didn't show us much on special teams. Damon Greaves never punted. Tabor Allen never attempted a field goal. He did kick off seven times and tried seven extra points. There wasn't much in the return game. The special teams was never in a situation where they needed to make a play.



That will be different this week. Greaves is going to punt. Allen will likely need to kick a field goal. Wilson will get shots in the return game. The grade for last week on special teams was an "incomplete." Not that they did bad, it is just that they didn't have to do much. I think that will be a different story this week.