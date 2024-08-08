A couple things to start off, it sounds like the running backs laid the ball on the grass too many times for Leipold's liking. I guess there were a couple times where the ball carrier was ruled down even though the ball came out on top of other situations. One of the RB who did not fumble was Devin Neal. That's because he did not get any carries in the scrimmage. They know what they have in Neal, so other backs are getting an opportunity to show what they can do. I don't know who had the fumbles, but it was something Leipold mentioned right away.



I have been on the Trevor Wilson bandwagon as a receiver because he brings the group something they don't have and that is open field explosiveness. Skinner can run, but he's more of a straight line, long-strider type. Wilson is one of the few guys on the roster who can make something out of nothing and get upfield fast. Leipold mentioned him as having a good scrimmage and I have heard good things through fall camp. I asked Leipold about him last night.



"Trevor's one of the fastest guys on this team," he said. "He's a veteran in many ways. He's not the tallest, but he's a really good threat on the outside as well as on the inside. And that gives us some other vertical stretches. We can run reverses with him and stuff."



Another receiver who got some praise was Keaton Kubecka. He had a couple catches in the scrimmage and he is back out healthy after being limited with a hamstring injury.



I take as good news that Jalon Daniels went through the first full scrimmage since last fall camp and had no limitations. Leipold said they are balancing with how they are working him in, but he got to see 11-on-11 live action with pads on for the first time in a long time. After the scrimmage Leipold said, "It is a balancing act right now for us. We’ve got to get him back in sync." Daniels was limited in the spring and got healthier in the summer. But this was still his first look at at live action in a while.



I have also made this comment several times.... replacing Rich Miller isn't just as simple as snapping their fingers. For three years he handled all communications with the LB. I thought it was interesting Leipold brought that up on his own when talking about the LB.



"I like their confidence now, and, you know, we continue to look for that leadership with that," Leipold said about the LB. "We lost from Rich, and Rich was kind of the guy that always made it right and could get the call. He was really good at making the gaps sound and things like that."



I really like this LB group and talent isn't the issue. As long as they have good leadership and can be in the right spots I think the group can be as good or better than last year.



Bai Jobe has been limited with some type of cast on his arm and I heard he was standing out early. One of the best among the group. Dean Miller continues to have a good camp and I hear DJ Warner is improving daily. I mentioned Warner in my last update as a player who is improving his stock. Right now I have Warner ahead of Dak Brinkley.



The biggest battle right now might be between Bryce Foster and Shane Bumgardner at center. I heard Bumgardner came along slow in the spring. But after several months with Gildersleeve added weight and got stronger. And being in early gave him the chance to learn the system. Leipold has said how their offense is complex and takes time to pick up. From a pure experience and competition standpoint Foster would have a big edge. He's started over 20 games in the SEC and handled the center duties at Texas A&M. But he's still learning the Jayhawks calls and scheme.



If you all have followed Leipold long enough, you know he's very careful with his words. He was asked to sum up where he thinks the team is right now at this stage in camp.



"I think there's been flashes on days and segments by each side of the ball," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do yet and that's exciting. I like the attitude of the team. They embrace being coached and they want to get better, and they know that to do some of the things they want to try to get done this year. We’ve got to stay after it."