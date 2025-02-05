ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Self explains one reason why KJ Adams is so important to Kansas

I know KJ Adams has been discussed on this board quite a bit. I also know that people have different opinions of Adams and what his role should be on the court.

Bill Self, after KU’s win over Iowa State on Monday, talked about just how important Adams is to Kansas on the defensive end of the court.

“Well, with KJ back in the starting lineup, you can guard ball screens different, you can switch,” said Self. “So you got your best defender guarding their best guy coming off a ball screen where if you got other guys out there, you're not going to be able to guard it the same way. So I thought that was good. They hurt us on the short roll once their first basket of the second half.

“And other than that, I don't think they hurt us much on it and they crushed us on it the first time,” he added. “So yeah, our defensive intensity and first shot defense was probably about as good as it's been at any point in time this year.”
 
