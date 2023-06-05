A FEW THOUGHTS ON THE ROSTER

-- First, I'd been in communication with Chris Johnson's mother, especially when the rumors started about CJ possibly looking to find another school to call home. His mother always made it clear to me that Kansas is where he wanted to be. Not long ago, she told me that Chris was scheduled to arrive for the start of summer school this past weekend, but that obviously didn't take place. When I exchanged a few text messages with her over the weekend, she said that Chris is doing fine and had to do what was best for him. I've had nothing but wonderful conversations with Chris and his mother throughout his recruitment. They are fine people and have always been extremely kind to me and always gave me time when I had questions. I just think, in his mind, the writing was on the wall when Arterio Morris committed. The bottom line is, and you all know this, not everybody is going to play the number of minutes they hope to play.



-- As most of you already know, Justin Cross, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound guard/forward from Oak Park, Ill., has been added to the roster as a walk-on. Cross, who won a National Championship at John A. Logan College this past season, averaged 2.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. In 35 games, Cross shot 47 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line. Obviously, he's going to add depth to the frontcourt and I know the coaching staff really likes him. Gene Cross, the father of Justin Cross, is the director of scouting and administration for the New York Knicks. Cross has been an assistant coach in the NBA G League and an assistant in college at DePaul, Virginia, Notre Dame, and UIC. He was a head coach for two seasons at Toledo.



-- As far as what happens next, I've got no idea in terms of an exact plan. I know the staff is going to add to the roster, but I don't have anything really solid at this point. I wouldn't expect to see a guy like Grant Nelson or Arthur Kaluma join the squad for the upcoming season. If you look at the roster Bill Self has built, Kansas is absolutely loaded and there just aren't going to be "Grant Nelson" or "Arthur Kaluma" type minutes to go around.



-- In terms of the rotation, I'm thinking the rotation and bench will look something like that: I've got to be honest -- I really don't know what to expect from the bench in terms of guys that will contribute. I think Arterio Morris has a chance to be a star and I know the staff LOVES Elmarko Jackson. Parker Braun is going to play some minutes off the bench and I think Marcus Adams, Jr., and Jamari McDowell will be given the opportunity.



Dajuan Harris, Jr.

Nicolas Timberlake

Kevin McCullar, Jr.

KJ Adams, Jr.

Hunter Dickinson



-- Off the bench



Arterio Morris (big minutes)

Elmarko Jackson (big minutes)

Parker Braun (unknown)

Marcus Adams, Jr. (unknown)

Jamari McDowell (unknown)



-- I understand that it's not my job to speak on behalf of any player, past, present, or future. I can tell you, and many of you know my story, I've made a ton of mistakes in my life and, if I'm being honest here, I've spent the last five years rebuilding after battling an addiction to prescription medication for nearly two decades.



I've been fortunate enough to spend a little time with Arterio Morris, along with his guardian, and I can tell you that he's been nothing but kind, caring, polite, and very, very, very respectful. There are no certainties in life, but it wouldn't at all surprise me if he eventually became a fan favorite. I'm sure many of you saw, but I posted a picture of Arterio at the airport on the day he made the move to Lawrence. The smile on his face, as you can see, says it all.



There's no way in hell that Self adds Morris to the roster if he doesn't fully believe that he's going to represent the University of Kansas and the men's basketball team like a true student-athlete is supposed to during his time in Lawrence. I've got no idea how his trial is going to end, and I haven't done much digging on that, to be honest. However, there's no doubt in my mind that Self, along with the University of Kansas, put in a lot of time doing their homework and left no stone unturned.



I haven't really said much about Morris and, being the father of a 16-year-old son, as well as an uncle to two beautiful nieces, I can tell you that I've given a lot of thought to this. I've made a ton of mistakes and I can tell you that I wouldn't be where I am today if the people in my life wouldn't have given me a second chance in life.