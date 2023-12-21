ADVERTISEMENT

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE YALE BULLDOGS

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,810
40,949
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
YALE BULLDOGS (7-5):

WINS:

Vassar: 102-53

@ Loyola Marymount: 83-80

Colgate: 68-50

Gardner-Webb: 71-70 (OT)

Stony Brook: 79-71

Colby-Sawyer: 95-36

@ Quinnipiac: 73-66



LOSSES:

@ Gonzaga: 86-71

Weber State: 75-65 (OT)

@ Rhode Island: 76-72

@ Vermont: 66-65

Fairfield: 75-71





LEADING SCORERS:

Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 13.6

Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 13.4

Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 11.5

John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 11.0





LEADING REBOUNDERS:

Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 9.0

Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 4.8

Nick Townsend (6-7, 250): 4.8





FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:



Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 49-of-86 (57.0%)

Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 62-of-124 (50.0%)

Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 59-of-134 (44.0%)

John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 45-of-104 (43.3%)



3-POINT FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:

Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 12-of-25 (48.0%)

John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 25-of-60 (41.7%)

August Mahoney (6-4, 195): 21-of-51 (41.2%)

Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 14-of-54 (25.9%)



FREE-THROW SHOOTING LEADERS:

August Mahoney (6-4, 195): 19-of-22 (86.4%)

Nick Townsend (6-7, 250): 18-of-21 (85.7%)

John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 17-of-22 (77.3%)

Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 17-of-22 (77.3%)
 
Latest posts

