A CLOSER LOOK AT THE YALE BULLDOGS

shay
Senior Writer
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 102,810
-
- 40,949
-
- 0
-
- 47
YALE BULLDOGS (7-5):
WINS:
Vassar: 102-53
@ Loyola Marymount: 83-80
Colgate: 68-50
Gardner-Webb: 71-70 (OT)
Stony Brook: 79-71
Colby-Sawyer: 95-36
@ Quinnipiac: 73-66
LOSSES:
@ Gonzaga: 86-71
Weber State: 75-65 (OT)
@ Rhode Island: 76-72
@ Vermont: 66-65
Fairfield: 75-71
LEADING SCORERS:
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 13.6
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 13.4
Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 11.5
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 11.0
LEADING REBOUNDERS:
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 9.0
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 4.8
Nick Townsend (6-7, 250): 4.8
FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:
Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 49-of-86 (57.0%)
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 62-of-124 (50.0%)
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 59-of-134 (44.0%)
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 45-of-104 (43.3%)
3-POINT FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 12-of-25 (48.0%)
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 25-of-60 (41.7%)
August Mahoney (6-4, 195): 21-of-51 (41.2%)
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 14-of-54 (25.9%)
FREE-THROW SHOOTING LEADERS:
August Mahoney (6-4, 195): 19-of-22 (86.4%)
Nick Townsend (6-7, 250): 18-of-21 (85.7%)
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 17-of-22 (77.3%)
Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 17-of-22 (77.3%)
WINS:
Vassar: 102-53
@ Loyola Marymount: 83-80
Colgate: 68-50
Gardner-Webb: 71-70 (OT)
Stony Brook: 79-71
Colby-Sawyer: 95-36
@ Quinnipiac: 73-66
LOSSES:
@ Gonzaga: 86-71
Weber State: 75-65 (OT)
@ Rhode Island: 76-72
@ Vermont: 66-65
Fairfield: 75-71
LEADING SCORERS:
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 13.6
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 13.4
Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 11.5
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 11.0
LEADING REBOUNDERS:
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 9.0
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 4.8
Nick Townsend (6-7, 250): 4.8
FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:
Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 49-of-86 (57.0%)
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 62-of-124 (50.0%)
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 59-of-134 (44.0%)
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 45-of-104 (43.3%)
3-POINT FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:
Danny Wolf (7-0, 255): 12-of-25 (48.0%)
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 25-of-60 (41.7%)
August Mahoney (6-4, 195): 21-of-51 (41.2%)
Bez Mbeng (6-4, 185): 14-of-54 (25.9%)
FREE-THROW SHOOTING LEADERS:
August Mahoney (6-4, 195): 19-of-22 (86.4%)
Nick Townsend (6-7, 250): 18-of-21 (85.7%)
John Poulakidas (6-6, 205): 17-of-22 (77.3%)
Matt Knowling (6-6, 200): 17-of-22 (77.3%)