A closer look at KU's schedule with six games remaining

Currently, Kansas has an overall record of 17-8 and 8-6 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks have six regular season games remaining, with three coming on the road.



BYU (17-8; 8-5) -- The road hasn't been kind to Kansas this season and the Jayhawks face another tough opponent on the road. BYU is 12-2 at home this season and is coming off a 15 point win (at home) over Kansas State. Kansas, on the other hand, is coming off a loss at Utah on Saturday night. BYU will be fired up for this game. Another difficult road test awaits Bill Self's squad.



On February 22, Kansas returns home to face Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 12-13 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is also 2-7 in away games this season, so, regardless of what happens on Tuesday night, Kansas should be able to take care of business at home against the Cowboys on Saturday.



Kansas, two days later, heads out to Boulder, Colo., to face a Colorado (10-15; 1-13) team that is 9-6 at home this season. Kansas defeated Colorado by 12 points back on February 11, but the final score should have been more convincing. At the end of the game, a Colorado player told Coach Self that they'd see them again in two weeks. I have a feeling that Colorado will be ready when Kansas comes to Boulder next week.



On March 1, Kansas will play host to a Texas Tech team that is 20-5 overall and 11-3 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders are 6-1 on the road this season and one of the top teams in the Big 12. The Jayhawks, without question, will have their hands full against Texas Tech in a few weeks.



After Texas Tech, Kansas hits the road to face Houston (21-4; 13-1), the top team in the Big 12. The Cougars are 13-1 at home and already defeated the Jayhawks in Lawrence. KU's trip to Houston wasn't very memorable last season, and the Cougars are just as good this year.



Kansas, on March 8, will close out the regular season at home against Arizona (17-8; 11-3). The Wildcats are 5-3 on the road this season and have been one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season. For Bill Self's squad, closing out the regular season against Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona is no easy task.



How do you see the final seven games of the regular season playing out for Kansas?